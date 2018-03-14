Nikolas Cruz to be formally arraigned on murder charges

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Nikolas Cruz is expected to appear in court Wednesday, where he will be formally arraigned on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

The Broward County State Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that it would seek the death penalty for the 19-year-old man who fatally shot 14 students and three staff members Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

According to the notice of intent to seek death filing, the state is seeking the death penalty because it believes it "can prove beyond a reasonable doubt" that Nikolas Cruz, 19, was previously convicted of a capital felony, he knowingly created great risk of death to many persons, capital felony was committed during a burglary, capital felony was especially heinous or cruel and the capital felony was a homicide "committed in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification."

Cruz is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in connection with the mass shooting.

"Death by injection would be too easy in my eyes," Andrew Pollack told Local 10 News. "I'd rather him rot in prison the rest of his life."

Pollack is the father of Meadow Pollack, who was among the 14 students killed in the school massacre.

"If I was able to dictate the method of death, then I would be for the death penalty," Andrew Pollack said.

Court records show that Cruz withdrew his not guilty plea on Thursday.

According to the document, a written plea of not guilty was filed before formal charges were brought against him.

Cruz's defense attorneys previously said their client would plead guilty if prosecutors did not seek the death penalty. The action by prosecutors Tuesday does not necessarily mean a plea deal will not be reached.

The only other penalty option for Cruz is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Cruz now "stands mute" to the charges against him.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.