Nikolas Cruz will keep public defender, Broward County judge rules

Nikolas Cruz appears in court with attorney Melissa McNeil (L) on Feb. 19, 2018.

PARKLAND, Fla. - A judge has decided that Parkland school shooting gunman Nikolas Cruz should continue to be represented by a public defender at taxpayer expense.

Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer's ruling Tuesday says Cruz has at most $28,000 in assets. Scherer says that's not enough money to hire a private lawyer in a potential death penalty case of this magnitude.

The 19-year-old Cruz is charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

He is being held without bail.

Cruz's lawyers have said he will plead guilty if prosecutors waive the death penalty. The Broward County state attorney's office has not been willing to do that.

