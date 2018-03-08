Nikolas Cruz withdraws guilty plea in connection with Parkland school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - Nikolas Cruz withdrew his guilty plea Thursday in connection with the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a court filing stated.

According to the document, a written plea of not guilty was filed before formal charges were brought against the 19-year-old.

Cruz was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

He now "stands mute" to the charges against him.

