Nikolas Cruz's attorneys want to preserve evidence in Parkland school shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Defense attorneys for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz are asking a judge to order investigators to preserve most evidence in the case, except for the building where the Valentine's Day massacre took place.

A hearing was set Thursday on a motion seeking to preserve evidence, including field notes made by law enforcement officials that may have some bearing on the case.

If Cruz, who faces the death penalty, is convicted, "these notes would be essential for the post-conviction process," Melisa McNeill wrote in a motion filed last week.

"During the post-conviction process, law enforcement and witnesses memories fade and the notes could be used to refresh memory or involvement in the investigation," McNeill said.

The motion doesn't object to the planned destruction of the crime scene building where 17 people died and 17 others were wounded in the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer is also weighing a defense motion seeking to prevent the public release of Cruz's statements to detectives after the shooting. She said at a hearing earlier this month that she would review the transcripts and video of Cruz's confession before making a decision.

Cruz has been held without bond since his arrest.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.