Parents of students killed in Parkland shooting run together for Broward school board

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The parents of Parkland school shooting victims Alyssa Alhadeff and Alaina Petty will announce Tuesday that they are running together for spots on the Broward County School Board, multiple news outlets reported.

Lori Alhadeff and Ryan Petty are holding a news conference Tuesday morning outside the Broward County Governmental Center to formally make the announcement.

Alhadeff already announced last month that she would be running for a spot on the school board, but this will be Petty's first time confirming the news.

Alhadeff is a former teacher with a master's degree in education. Since the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that claimed the life of her daughter, Alhadeff has started a nonprofit organization called Make Schools Safe Inc. The mission of her foundation is to make schools across the country safe for all students and faculty so that similar tragedies will be prevented in the future.

Alyssa Alhadeff (left) and Alaina Petty were killed Feb. 14 in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Petty is a telecom, media and technology entrepreneur who previously served as vice president of product development and innovation at ADT. The Petty family has also created a nonprofit, The WalkUp Foundation, in honor of Alaina. The foundation's mission is to prevent violence in schools "through advocacy for programs and policies focused on early identification and intervention of at-risk youth."

Both parents have been vocal in their support for tighter school security and stricter gun control laws.

The Broward County School District is the country's sixth largest school district and the second-largest in Florida behind Miami-Dade County.

