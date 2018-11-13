Parents of Valentine's Day massacre victim accuse FBI of negligence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Frederic and Jennifer Guttenberg, the parents of Jaime Guttenberg, one of the 17 victims of the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the FBI of negligence.

FBI agents and Broward Sheriff's Office deputies received warnings from people who were concerned about accused shooter Nikolas Cruz's propensity to violence, which included mutilating animals. BSO received reports about Cruz's threatening posts on social media.

Among the reports mentioned in the lawsuit was a Jan. 5 warning to the FBI about Cruz's "violent and suicidal behavior since his mother's death" and information that he "had been acquiring guns, including rifles" and ammunition.

"The FBI had received a substantial amount of information with which to characterize Nicholas Cruz as a potential threat to life," the lawsuit claims.

Frederic Guttenberg received a message from the FBI about "tragic mistakes that were about to become public." Days later, the FBI issued a statement admitting agents had violated established protocols.

"As a direct and proximate cause of the FBI's negligence, Jaime Guttenberg was murdered," the lawsuit claims.

They are seeking wrongful death damages for their losses, "including lost support and services, lost society, mental pain and suffering, loss of earnings, medical and funeral expenses and any other damages recoverable," the lawsuit claims.

Attorneys Steven C. Marks, Krsitina M. Infante and Dayron Silverio of Podhurst Orseck are representing Frederic and Jennifer Guttenberg.

LOCAL 10 NEWS FILES

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.