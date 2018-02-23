Parents welcome Broward sheriff's deputies carrying rifles at public schools

COOPER CITY, Fla. - Parents who spoke to Local 10 News on Friday said they welcome Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel's decision to issue rifles to trained resource deputies at local public schools.
"It's great that they're beefing up security," a Cooper City High School parent said. "It provides a sense of safeness for the kids and for everyone who works here, and it's great. We need it."
More Parkland School Shooting Headlines
- Sheriff says deputies will carry rifles at Broward County schools
- Coral Springs first responders share their stories from Parkland school shooting
- Gov. Rick Scott proposes $450 million action plan to keep students safe
- Here is what you need to know about armed deputy who failed to act…
- Stoneman Douglas to reopen Wednesday for week of 'folks coming together'
- Trump: Parkland deputy 'didn't have the courage'
- After Parkland, Steyer pledges $1M to register high schoolers to vote
- Students to return to school, site of massacre, Wednesday
A week after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Israel announced that his school resource deputies would now be armed with more powerful weapons.
On Friday, Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos spotted a student resource deputy on the campus of Cooper City High School, walking the perimeter of the school.
The sheriff said deputies who are qualified and trained to carry the rifles will do so on a rifle sling that will be on their person and visible.
The sheriff said the superintendent also supports the decision.
Deputies gathered outside the school in Cooper City before sending units out on patrol. Deputies said they decided to do so to let their presence be known to the community.
They said they also informed administrators at Cooper City High School that they would be having that meeting, so no one was alarmed.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.