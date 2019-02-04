Parkland parent takes on the State of the Union, Louis CK

PARKLAND, Fla. - It’s been 355 days since Joaquin Oliver and the lives of 16 others were cut short in the Parkland school shooting. Today, Joaquin’s father is choosing to shift his pain to a purpose.

“It’s just a year -- it will be many years if God lets us keep fighting for it. We’re going to solve the problem,” Manuel Oliver says of gun violence.

And just a week from the one year commemoration of the mass shooting, U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, a Democrat who represents Parkland, has invited Oliver to be his guest at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

“I’m hoping that gun violence is part of his speech. I doubt it. I don’t think it’s even going to be mentioned but I think it should be mentioned,” Oliver said.

Oliver will be one of a several Parkland activists attending the State of the Union address.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott has invited Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow died in shooting. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, has invited Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed. Cameron Kasky, a 2018 graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and one the most outspoken activists after the shooting, will be a guest of U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat.

Each family of the 17 people killed has honored their loved ones in different ways, but there have been distractions along the way as experienced with this controversial standup routine from comedian Louis C.K.

"You went to a high school where kids got shot? Why does that mean I have to listen to you? Why does that make you interesting? You didn’t got shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I’ve got to listen to you talking?” Louis C.K. said in the routine.

The routine led to widespread criticism among the Parkland victims and survivors.

“I was hurt by that and many other families were hurt by that too,” Oliver said.

But Oliver went to step further and fought back with his own stand-up message.

"Have you guys ever heard dead baby jokes? I gotta dead baby, his name was Joaquin Oliver. He was going to be 18. But now he's dead and that’s not a joke," he said in the routine.

Oliver said he wanted to send a message to anyone else who wants lash out in such a hurtful manner.

“I’m a dad and you don’t mess around with my son,” Oliver said.

