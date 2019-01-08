Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz sports new look in court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was in court for a status hearing Tuesday, this time wearing glasses and with a hint of blonde in his hair.

During the hearing, prosecutors asked Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer to work toward setting a trial date, citing the community's need for a resolution.

However, defense attorney Melisa McNeill said the lengthy preparation is necessary because of the state's insistent on seeking the death penalty.

Scherer has been closely monitoring the state's release of evidence to the defense and the pace of Cruz attorney interviews of dozens of potential trial witnesses.

Cruz, 20, has been held without bond since last year's Valentine's Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 14 students and three faculty members dead. He is charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

He also faces a charge of battery on a law enforcement officer after deputies said he attacked Broward Sheriff's Office Sgt. Raymond Beltran in jail.

His attorneys have said he will plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

