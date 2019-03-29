Parkland school shooting survivor raises money for medical service dog

PARKLAND, Fla. - A Parkland school shooting survivor is trying to raise enough money to get a full-time medical service dog to help her heal.

Amber Muller, 18, said she and her younger sister were in separate buildings when Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people and wounded 17 others during the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Muller was on the phone with her sister, who was in a classroom where eight students were shot. Three of them died.

The haunting flashbacks of that fateful day have caused her to seek out several forms of therapy, including visiting the Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs facility in central Florida.

"It gives me a sense of comfort, along with it being able to detect how I feel, to help me maneuver throughout the hard days and the good days," Muller told WPBF, the ABC affiliate in Palm Beach County.

The nonprofit organization pairs medical service dogs with veterans and first responders who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

But it's not cheap.

Muller is trying to raise $25,000 so she can bring one home with her and then on to college in the fall.

As of Friday afternoon, more than $2,000 had been raised. Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so on the Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs website.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.