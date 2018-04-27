Parkland school shooting survivor says history teacher compared him to Adolf Hitler

PARKLAND, Fla. - The Broward County Public School District is looking into claims that a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher said a student was acting like Adolf Hitler.

The Sun-Sentinel reported that the controversy involves history teacher Greg Pittman, who supports gun control, and junior Kyle Kashuv, who has defended gun rights following the mass shooting at their school.

Kashuv tweeted that three students told him Pittman said "Kyle is acting like the next Hitler."

Kashuv had complained about being questioned by school security after posting photos holding an AR-15 assault rifle at a gun range.

Pittman then tweeted that "you don't have to be the sharpest tack in the box" to understand why authorities might ask questions following a school shooting.

Broward Schools spokeswoman Nadine Drew said in a statement that they're reviewing the matter.

"School leaders take all matters involving students and staff seriously. They are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter," she said.

