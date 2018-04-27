Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz due back in court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is due back in court Friday for a hearing designed to get the death penalty case moving forward.

The hearing Friday afternoon is expected to deal with several procedural issues, possibly including the setting of an initial trial date.

Cruz's public defender also is likely to ask to waive Florida's speedy trial rule. The rule generally requires that a felony defendant go to trial within 175 days of arrest unless it's waived.

Cruz, 19, is charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

His lawyer says Cruz would plead guilty if he was guaranteed a sentence of life without parole, but prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

