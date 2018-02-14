Parkland school shooting: What we know

PARKLAND, Fla. - Multiple people were killed and more than a dozen people were wounded when a gunman began shooting inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Wednesday.

What we know:

"Multiple" people have been killed, according to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

At least 14 people were transported to hospitals for treatment of injuries.

Shots were fired just after 2:30 p.m. as students were preparing to leave school.

The suspect, Nikolas Cruz, is in custody. Israel said he was 19 years old and a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas. A teacher said he left to go to an alternative school.

Students described Cruz as "psycho" and "racist." They said Cruz killed small animals in the past.

Deputies arrested Cruz without incident about an hour after the shooting in Coral Springs. Cruz was transported to Broward Health North Medical Center where he was treated for unknown injuries. He has since been released.

Video of the shooting was shared on social media, showing students hiding as multiple gunshots were heard.

During the shooting, someone pulled the fire alarm sending many students outside of the school. Other students remained inside the building until deputies gave the all clear.

ABC News is reporting that Cruz fled after the shooting, blending in as students evacuated the building.

Parents are advised to meet their children at the Marriott at 11775 Heron Bay Blvd. in Coral Springs.

The school campus is very large, and the school has more than 3,000 student enrolled.

All Broward County school athletic events on Wednesday have been canceled.

What we don't know:

The number of people killed

What kind of weapons were used in the shooting.

There have been reports of warnings being sent Tuesday night on social media. These reports have not been verified.

