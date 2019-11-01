Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz appears in court Friday morning

Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz appeared in court Friday morning for a hearing related to an attack he made on a Broward County sergeant in jail last November.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz appeared in a Broward County courtroom Friday morning in the first of his two scheduled appearances of the day.

Around 10 a.m., Cruz, dressed in a red jumpsuit, entered the courtroom with his attorneys. The first appearance was a scheduled hearing related to a November altercation when Cruz attacked a prison guard and attempted to take the police sergeant's stun gun. Cruz is facing attempted aggravated battery on a police officer and attempted use of an electric or chemical weapon against a law enforcement officer.

Cruz defense attorneys had filed a motion to postpone the hearing which was denied by Judge Elizabeth Scherer. Instead, Cruz's attorney's requested his appearance be waived.

Scherer explained to the defense council, as well as Cruz, that he had a right to be there to consult with his legal representation should any details for the jailhouse altercation need to be raised by Cruz.

After a brief sidebar, the defense council said that Cruz waived his right to appear.

Judge Scherer then asked Cruz to testify under oath that he understands what waiving his appearance means and asked him a series of questions.

The line of questioning from the judge included asking Cruz's age, to which he initially answered 19. Cruz is 21.

Scherer also asked how far Cruz got in high school.

Scherer eventually granted Cruz's request for voluntarily waiving his right to appear and Cruz exited the courtroom. Scherer stated the decision was for the first hearing only.

State prosecutors and defense attorneys then went through the scheduled hearing proceedings.

The afternoon hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m., which is related to the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Cruz faces life in prison for the shooting death of 14 students and 3 faculty members.

