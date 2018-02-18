Parkland shooting dominates discussion on 'This Week in South Florida'

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - After last week's deadly school shooting in Parkland, major players with a wide range of knowledge and viewpoints on the tragedy joined Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg on "This Week in South Florida."

Guests included Marjory Stoneman Douglas senior David Hogg, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie and U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, a Boca Raton Democrat.

Israel spoke of the need to keep weapons out of the hands of people with mental illness.

Specifically, Israel wants people who fall under the Baker Act to not have weapons for a year. The state law allows for judges, law enforcement officials, physicians, or mental health professionals to involuntary examine a person if they believe that person is likely to cause serious bodily harm in the future.

The Baker Act doesn't specially address how to deal with the weapons of people who are involuntary committed.

Hogg, the student news director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, stressed gun control. He and several other students have been vocal advocates for more restrictions on firearms after fatal shootings.

"Now is the time for action," Hogg said. "We can keep listen and hearing these absolute lies set by the politicians. If we don't take action now, more children are going to die."

