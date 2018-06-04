Parkland students marching on with coast-to-coast bus tour

PARKLAND, Fla. - The crusade by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to reform gun-control laws in the United States is marching on.

Parkland school shooting survivors announced their plans Monday for a coast-to-coast bus tour this summer.

The students who spearheaded the "March for Our Lives" movement in March will travel the country "to get young people educated, registered and motivated to vote."

A news release sent Monday said the tour will begin June 15 in Chicago, where the students will join the Peace March, led by students from St. Sabina Academy.

So far, about 50 stops in more than 20 states have been planned for the "March for Our Lives: Road to Change" tour.

The news release said a separate Florida tour will make more than 25 stops, visiting every congressional district.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.