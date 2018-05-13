Parkland survivor shows off shrapnel-free face months after shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - Samantha Fuentes, a survivor of the attack that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, said her face “is finally shrapnel free!”

Fuentes tweeted a photo of her bruised face on Saturday, with a hospital bandage still stretching from her ear to her mouth, but her smile is wide.

She said that regardless of the fact she looks like she lost a fight, inside she’s winning.

She said she wants to thank her supporters because she’s been struggling hard to love her face again.

Fuentes, now an outspoken advocate for greater regulations on guns, spoke at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington in March.

She memorably became ill in the middle of her speech, but collected herself and finished to cheers.

"I just threw up on international television, and it feels great!" she said at the time.





