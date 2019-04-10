Parkland victims' families file lawsuits against BSO, school district

Attorney Robert Kelley speaks to reporters during a news conference announcing the filing of lawsuits pertaining to the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The families of several Parkland school shooting victims are filing lawsuits against the Broward County school district, Broward Sheriff's Office, a former school resource deputy and a former campus monitor.

Lawyers for family members of the victims held a news conference Wednesday morning explaining that the inaction of county officials have left them no choice but to file lawsuits.

"Actions speak louder than words, and the victims and victims' families have been very patient," attorney Todd Michaels said in a news release announcing the lawsuits.

Michaels represents the families of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Joaquin Oliver and teacher Scott Biegel, who were two of the 17 victims killed in the February 2018 mass shooting.

"By its actions to date, it has become clear that the school board has no intention of taking responsibility the families have asked for, so the patience of these families and survivors who have waited to officially file their lawsuits has ended," Michaels said.

Attorney Robert Kelley blamed "bungling bureaucrats" who refuse to accept responsibility.

"So our clients, despite the fact that all the lawyers in this room and all the clients in this room have been working for months now to try and reach a peaceful resolution of this without having to go to court, we are now being forced into court to get justice for our clients."

Kelley, who represents Alyssa Alhadeff's mother, Lori Alhadeff, called it a waste of taxpayers' dollars.

In addition to the BSO and Broward County Public Schools, the lawsuits also name former BSO Deputy Scot Peterson, campus monitor Andrew Medina and Henderson Behavioral Health.

A total of 13 law firms are representing 26 survivors and their families in 20 civil suits.

