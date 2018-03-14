'People are bleeding,' student says in new Parkland school shooting 911 call

People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school on Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Florida.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School made a frantic, pleading call for help in the moments after Nikolas Cruz opened fire in her classroom.

"Please, please, please," the student can be heard whispering in the 911 call released Wednesday.

Throughout the call, the student begs for police to hurry.

"They're all bleeding and they're going to die," the student tells the 911 dispatcher of others in the room.

The student tells the dispatcher that she's in the freshman building and says she can see bullet holes in the wall.

After the dispatcher asks the student if she's hurt, she says she isn't, although many people around her are.

"People are bleeding," she says.

The call was one of several released by Coral Springs police one month to the day after the Feb. 14 mass shooting at the Parkland school.

Throughout the call, the dispatcher tells the student not to hang up.

"Someone got shot in the head," the student says.

The dispatcher asks her if she can hide in a closet, but the closets are on the other side of the room.

"OK, do not move," the dispatcher says.

Instead, the student and her classmates are huddled together against a wall.

"Make sure nobody in your class moves an inch," the dispatcher says.

At times, muffled background noises and the student's heavy breathing are all that can be heard.

After the dispatcher asks her if she thinks any classmates are dead, the student fights back tears as she says "yes."

In another call, the 911 dispatcher asks a student if anyone is injured.

"Yes, yes, a lot of blood," the student answers.

Crying, she pleads for help.

"Please, it's real," the student says.

In yet another call, a teacher tells a 911 dispatcher that one of her students was shot and isn't breathing.

"A student was shot," she says. "It went through the door."

The teacher can be heard talking to her students, telling them to "stay down."

As the dispatcher asks her about her wounded student, the teacher describes what she is seeing.

"He's twitching," she says. "There's blood all over."

As the dispatcher learns that the shooter is getting close to the classroom, she warns the teacher and asks her to make sure the students stay quiet.

There were also several 911 calls from concerned parents.

One mother wants to know if it's a false alarm.

"No it's not," the dispatcher says.

"Oh my God," she replies.

Another father says he received a text message from his daughter about a school shooter and wants to know if it's a hoax.

"It's not a hoax," the dispatcher says.

Cruz is being held without bond on 17 counts of premeditated murder. Prosecutors recently announced that they intend to seek the death penalty.

