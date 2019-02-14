People leave messages at 'Temple of Time' on anniversary of Parkland school shooting

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - People visited the newly constructed "Temple of Time" on Thursday in Coral Springs to leave messages behind as a way to channel their grief.

"I'm just so moved. I really -- I could cry," said Judith Gulko, of Professionals United for Parkland.

One by one, members of the community visited the temple to remember and reflect on the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that claimed the lives of 17 students and staff members.

"It's -- it's incredible," Gulko said about the temple.

The 35-foot temple is made entirely of wood and was built to help the Parkland community heal.

"It's just so beautiful and powerful and, you know, made with love and feelings," Gulko said.

The Temple of Time was built over the last two weeks and was the idea of world-renowned artist David Best.

The structure is now providing people with a place to channel their grief and leave behind heartfelt messages one year after experiencing unimaginable loss.

But the temple is only temporary, as Best plans to burn his creation in May as a symbolic sacrifice for what the community has been through.

"Burning, really, is like a purification ritual. So in a ritual way, you can release the pain, the grief," Gulko said.

Among the visitors Thursday was 8-year-old Joshua, who said he came to the temple to pray.

While he didn't know any of the victims, he was still deeply moved by what happened a year ago.

"It makes me sad -- all these kids are worrying about if they're going to get shot," he said.

Joshua decided to leave his own message at the temple -- a message he hopes will soon no longer be needed.

"What I wrote was, 'No more gunmen,' because I don't want any more gunmen in this world," he said. "I just want the kids to be better."

