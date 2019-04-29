Photos: Students attend 'After Parkland' premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

Sam Zeif, Lauren Hogg, Victoria Gonzales, Brooke Harrison and Dillon McCooty attend the "After Parkland" screening at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theater on April 26, 2019 in New York City. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for…

NEW YORK CITY - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students recently attended the premiere of the "After Parkland" documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Filmmakers Emily Taguchi and Jake Lefferman traveled to Parkland after the 2018 Valentine's Day massacre that left 17 people dead at MSD including students Alaina Petty, Alyssa Alhadeff, Jaime Guttenberg, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver and Meadow Pollack.

The filmmakers chronicled the activism of Joaquin's Venezuelan parents, Manuel and Patricia Oliver, his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, and his best friends, Dillon McCooty and Sam Zeif. They also showed Meadow's father, Andrew Pollack, an advocate for school safety.

The film also follows gun control advocate David Hogg, a 19-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduate who is set to attend Harvard University later this year and his sister, Laura Hogg, who lost four friends: Alaina, Alyssa, Jaime and Gina.

MSD student Brooke Harrison, who used writing to mourn the loss of her friend Alaina, is also in the film. She attended the premiere with Victoria, Larua, Dillon and Sam. The film will be showing at 8 p.m. May 1 at Regal Cinemas Battery Park and at 12:30 p.m., May 5, at the Village East Cinema.

