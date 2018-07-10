PROMISE program on agenda for Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission

SUNRISE, Fla. - The 15-member Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission is meeting again Tuesday to discuss, among other topics, the controversial PROMISE program.

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was referred to the program in 2013 but never attended.

PROMISE is an acronym for Preventing Recidivism through Opportunities, Mentoring, Interventions, Support & Education.

Broward County Public Schools reported that 1,942 students were in the PROMISE program in 2017. The school district said only 46 students committed three or more PROMISE incidents, and nearly 90 percent didn't re-offend.

A discussion on the PROMISE program is the first item on the three-day schedule of topics for the independent panel at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Cruz killed 14 students and three faculty members during the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.