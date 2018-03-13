Prosecutors will seek death penalty for Nikolas Cruz

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the gunman who fatally shot 17 people Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the Broward County State Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Broward County State Attorney Michael Satz formally submitted a notice of intent to seek death with the Clerk of Courts on Tuesday.

Notice of Intent to Seek the Death Penalty for Nikolas Cruz

According to the filing, the state is seeking the death penalty because it believes it "can prove beyond a reasonable doubt" that Nikolas Cruz, 19, was previously convicted of a capital felony, he knowingly created great risk of death to many persons, capital felony was committed during a burglary, capital felony was especially heinous or cruel and the capital felony was a homicide "committed in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification."

Some Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students took to Twitter after the announcement was made to voice their opinions on Cruz’s fate.

"No, this man should not be killed," Sarah Stricker wrote. "After what I saw, and heard, and losing my friends, he should not be let out that easy. He deserves to suffer."

No, this man should not be killed. After what I saw, and heard, and losing my friends, he should not be let out that easy. He deserves to suffer — Sarah//a surviving warrior🖤 (@SarahStricker) March 13, 2018

Cruz is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in connection with the mass shooting.

Court records show that Cruz withdrew his not guilty plea on Thursday.

According to the document, a written plea of not guilty was filed before formal charges were brought against him.

Cruz's defense attorneys previously said their client would plead guilty if prosecutors did not seek the death penalty. The action by prosecutors Tuesday does not necessarily mean a plea deal will not be reached.

The only other penalty option for Cruz is life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Cruz now "stands mute" to the charges against him.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for an arraignment hearing.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.