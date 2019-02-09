Parkland School Shooting

Runcie asks students to avoid walkouts on Parkland shooting anniversary

Broward students to experience heightened security on Thursday

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

PARKLAND, Fla. - Broward Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie released a list of restrictions for students marking the anniversary of the Parkland shooting on Thursday. 

All of the schools in the district will observe a moment of silence at 10:17 a.m. to honor the lives of the 17 people who died in the Feb. 14 shooting last year. 

Runcie said there is a risk of "increased anonymous threats" so school administrators will be executing "heightened security protocols" in all of the schools. 

Due to the risk, Runcie said, he is also encouraging student activists to avoid staging walkout demonstrations. 

All after-school activities including club meetings and sports-related practices will be canceled. Night school and evening adult classes will go on as scheduled. 

