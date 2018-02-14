School shooting sparks social media frenzy

PARKLAND, Fla. - Social media has been extremely active following the news of a possible active shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Law enforcement authorities and public officials are doing their best to keep the area informed.

This is a messed up world. Prayers to the victims and their families on the shooting at my high school #DouglasStrong — Fitstyr (@Fitstyr) February 14, 2018

PRAYING FOR DOUGLAS MY HEARRT DROPPED HEARING THOSE SHOTS pic.twitter.com/m1u8pynwYu — 🌹Elie🌹 (@ElieCarrera) February 14, 2018

That school is two miles from my house. My God. — Cupcake (@RunTammiRun) February 14, 2018

Parent staging area at the Marriott 11775 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs #stonemanshooting. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

So far we have at least 14 victims. Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital. #StonemanShooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Students/Teachers #Douglas High School Remain barricaded inside until police reach you. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Follow @browardsheriff for latest info on the #stonemanshooting. Shooter still at large. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Avoid the area of Stoneman Douglas HS. #BSO is currently working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Worried parents of Douglas HS students, while this is Parkland scene (handled by BSO) we are assisting. We understand you are worried for your children (and nearby Middle School children, which was put on lock down as a precaution). — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

Parkland is an idyllic community. Tragedies like this occur everywhere. School shootings occur everywhere. This is horrific. https://t.co/ygR6Z5gmgN — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) February 14, 2018

Just spoke with @POTUS about shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. My thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families and the entire community. We will continue to receive briefings from law enforcement and issue updates. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018

Praying for everyone at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Just spoke with Broward Undersheriff to ensure they have everything they need. And just spoke to FBI to make sure all federal resources are being made available to help. Will continue to monitor closely. — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) February 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.