School shooting victim loved playing basketball, football

PARKLAND, Fla. - Luke Hoyer, who was a freshman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School planning to play football in the fall, died in the school massacre Wednesday in Parkland. He was 15.

Luke really loved basketball, and he was a fan of the Miami Heat, LeBron James and Stephen Curry. He was also a fan of the Clemson University Tigers.

When he wasn't playing video games on Xbox, he was playing with his dogs. His favorite meals were McDonald's Chicken McNuggets and macaroni and cheese.

"He had a whole life ahead of him," his cousin Grant Cox wrote on Facebook.

Authorities told his family Nikolas Cruz fatally shot Luke in the third floor of b

He is survived by his parents, sister, Abby, and brother.

