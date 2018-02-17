School shooting victim loved playing trombone, baritone

PARKLAND, Fla. - Alexander Schachter, who was a member of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School marching band and orchestra, died in the massacre in Parkland Wednesday. He was 14.

The freshman played the trombone in the orchestra and the baritone in the Eagle Regiment band, one of the top marching bands in Florida.

"He was a sweetheart of a kid," Max Schachter, his father, wrote on a GoFundMe account to set up a music scholarship in his honor and contribute to his school's Marching Eagles.

Alexander moved to Parkland when he was four years old. He was a regular at Temple Beth Am in Margate. His brother, who is also a student at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, survived the shooting.

The accused shooter, Nikolas Cruz, killed 16 others with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle that he had purchased Feb. 11, 2017.

