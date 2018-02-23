Scott to announce 'major changes' to keep students safe after Parkland school shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott is presenting an action plan to help keep Florida students safe in the wake of last week's Parkland school shooting that left 17 people dead.

Scott is scheduled to announce his plan during a news conference Friday morning.

The governor's office said among the "major changes" will be school safety improvements and keeping guns away from people who are mentally ill.

Scott met with law enforcement, school administrators, teachers and mental health experts after the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Former student Nikolas Cruz, 19, confessed to killing 14 students and three teachers at the Parkland school. He is being held without bond on 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that campus Deputy Scot Peterson failed to take action during the shooting, standing outside the building for four minutes while Cruz was inside. Peterson has resigned.

Israel also said deputies will now carry rifles at Broward County Public Schools.

