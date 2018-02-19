Scott calls on FBI to release all details regarding bureau's failure to investigate tip

PARKLAND, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott called on the Federal Bureau of Investigation Monday to release all details surrounding the bureau’s failure to take action after receiving a tip last month about accused Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz.

Scott said in a news release that the FBI received the tip Jan. 5 regarding "Cruz's gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting."

Last week, Scott called on FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign after the bureau admitted that it did not contact its Miami field office to investigate the tip further.

"Last week, our state and nation was shocked to learn of the FBI's inexcusable inaction after receiving a tip informing them of Cruz's desire to carry out a school shooting," Scott said. "The FBI's failure to initiate an investigation raises many questions, and the victims' families deserve answers now. Today, I am calling on the FBI to immediately release all details surrounding the bureau's failure to act on a tip it received, including all details and protocols."

Scott said Cruz isn't the only person who needs to be held accountable following the mass shooting that left 17 people dead.

"Last week, I called on Director Wray to resign, and the FBI should release all records involving this terrible error," Scott said. "People in Washington tend to want to investigate, hold hearings and put off what truly needs to be done. Instead, someone needs to be held accountable."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.