'She brought a knife to protect herself,' father of Stoneman Douglas student says

PARKLAND, Fla. - An 18-year-old student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland appeared before a judge Wednesday.

Jordan Salter faces two charges for allegedly bringing a weapon to school and pulling it on another student.

"Your honor, she poured coffee on a guy who made an extremely rude comment to her and probably had it coming," Salter's public defender said.

According to an arrest report, that student approached Salter and that's when she pulled out a 2-inch knife.

"She shouldn't have had a knife. I agree. But where were the people that should have been protecting her again?" the student's father, Scott Salter, said.

The judge eventually ordered that Jordan Selter be held in lieu of a $12,500 bond -- more than her parents say they can afford.

"She brought a knife to protect herself. Parkland's not protected, nobody's protected," Scott Salter said.

The arrests came a day after the brother of school gunman Nikolas Cruz, 19, was arrested for trespassing at the school.

According to an arrest report from 2016, Zachary Cruz, 18, was previously arrested for skateboarding on a police car.

Police said the younger Cruz was observed skateboarding on top of a marked police unit. He was reportedly continually disrespectful to police on scene and told his mother he skateboarded on top of the patrol car because he didn't have anything else to do.

In response to Selter's arrest, the arrest of another student accused of bringing a knife to school and the hospitalization of a third student accused of making online threats, Gov. Rick Scott sent a letter to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, calling for an armed law enforcement officer at every entry point of Stoneman Douglas.

On Wednesday, Scott said the Florida Highway Patrol will deploy eight troopers to Stoneman Douglas to assist deputies.



