Shooting victim was member of U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps

PARKLAND, Fla. - Alaina Petty, who was a member of the U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, died in the massacre Wednesday in Parkland. She was 14.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School freshman was also an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Coral Springs.

"Alaina was a vibrant and a determined young woman, loved by all who knew her," her family said in a statement. "Alaina loved to serve."

Aside from maintaining good grades and being disciplined about her activities with the JROTC, she was also part of the church's Helping Hands volunteering program. She spent many hours working to help the victims of Hurricane Irma.

"Her selfless service brought peace and joy to those that had lost everything during the storm," the family's statement said. "We will not have the opportunity to watch her grow up and become the amazing woman we know she would become, but we are keeping an eternal perspective."

Alaina has a brother who was also at the school when the accused killer, Nikolas Cruz, used an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle to kill 16 others. Alaina's brother survived.

