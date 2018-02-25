State lawmakers spar over gun rights on 'This Week in South Florida'

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - "On This Week in South Florida," hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg sat down with two local lawmakers following the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Rep. Kionne McGhee, Miami-Dade Democrat, and Sen. Rene Garcia, a Hialeah Republican, explained the change they want to see.

Earlier this week, McGhee failed to get a debate going on a bill that would have banned assault weapons in the state.

“That was the tipping point. We had mothers and fathers who are elected officials, we had children outside calling for a ban, we had nation watching, I said, I honestly believe we are going to leave our politics at the door," McGhee said. "I was honestly surprised when 71 of my colleagues went to the board and said no, they didn't even want to have the discussion to deal with assault weapons in our state.”

Garcia said he is open to more debate on the issue.

“Everything has to be on the table. it has to be everything. we have to continue to move this ball forward because if we lock ourselves down, then we’re not gonna move the needle," he said. "I, for one, would be willing to consider everything, and not just take a no-way approach.”

