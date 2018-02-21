Steven Spielberg stands with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students

Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg, who directed Ford in those "Indiana Jones" movies, did him one better, reaching the rank of Eagle Scout.

MIAMI - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students who survived the Wednesday shooting broke into cheers at the news that two other celebrities have donated $500,000 each to the cause of ending gun violence.

The students were riding a bus to the state capital Tuesday night to pressure lawmakers to act on a package of gun control laws when they heard that director Steven Spielberg and DreamWorks Animation founder Jeffrey Katzenberg had pledged the donations.

Seventeen people were killed at the school and others wounded when a gunman went on a rampage with an assault rifle. Students are mobilizing a March 24 march in Washington and elsewhere to urge lawmakers to enact tougher gun control.

Variety reports that Spielberg said in a statement that he and wife Kate Capshaw applaud students’ efforts “to take a stand for the benefit of this and future generations.”

The magazine reports that Katzenberg said he and his wife will also attend the march.

Oprah Winfrey also pledged $500,000 their cause, as did actor George Clooney and his wife, Amal.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.