Stoneman Douglas High to resume classes on 'modified schedule,' principal says

PARKLAND, Fla. - Students and their families received a message from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School principal Ty Thompson on Monday notifying them of updates at the school.

In the robocall, Thompson said the school will hold a campus orientation to which all students, parents and families are invited on Feb. 25 from 2 to 5 p.m. He said a variety of support services will be available to those in need.

"I know that many of us are in different phases of the grieving process, but a huge part of the healing process involves bringing our Eagle family back together," he said.

Thompson said the goal is to resume classes on a modified schedule beginning Feb. 27, but did not go into detail on what those modifications would be.

"I will continue to update you as we move forward through these trying times. I appreciate all your support from the past, current and the future," Thompson said. "You are the best community I could ask for to rally and overcome this tragedy. We are MSD strong."

