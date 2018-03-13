Stoneman Douglas parents to attend Florida Constitution Review Commission hearing

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School families are on their way to St. Petersburg to push again for tougher gun restrictions after they say state lawmakers did not do enough with the gun reform law passed late last week.

About two dozen parents with the Kids First, Politics Second group boarded a bus early Tuesday, leaving from Coral Springs, to head over to the west coast to attend a public hearing held by the Florida Constitution Review Commission.

The commission rarely meets, but when it does, it holds public hearings around the state to get input from Floridians about potential changes to the state constitution.

The parents previously went to Tallahassee to lobby lawmakers for gun control measures, and now they're taking their mission to the CRC.

"The message is that this community is hurting and that we clearly need gun laws that have been changed and that need to be continued to be changed, but we want to keep them as part of our Florida Constitution. The only way to do that is for voters to decide, put it on the ballot and see if we can get these new laws to stick," Shelbie Seys said.

"It's kind of fast-tracked as opposed to getting signatures to amend our constitution," another Parkland parent, John Willis, said.

The public hearing is from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The group will arrive back in Parkland later in the evening.

