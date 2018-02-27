Stoneman Douglas principal tweets he's ready to 'start the healing process'

PARKLAND, Fla. - The principal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tweeted out a show of support to the students he will welcome back to campus on Wednesday, two weeks after 17 people were killed on school grounds.

Principal Ty Thompson used Twitter to send a message, saying the focus on the return will be on "emotional readiness and comfort, not curriculum."

Thompson ended the post with a simple message"

Come ready to start the healing process and #RECLAIMTHENEST

For the remainder of the week, Stoneman Douglas students will have a modified schedule with the school day ending at 11:40 a.m. through Friday. The Freshman Building where the shootings occurred has been sealed off and no students will be allowed inside.

Last week, Thompson made an emotional video, promising each and every student a hug, if they need it, when they walk back into the school.

