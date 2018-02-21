Stoneman Douglas PTA selling MSDStrong shirts to raise funds for victims families

PARKLAND, Fla. - The PTA at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is selling MSDStrong t-shirts to raise money for the families of victims killed in last week's school shootings.

100 percent of the profits from the sale of the shirts will go to the Stoneman Douglas High School Memorial Fund.

"Purchasing these t-shirts is a small way to help when you feel there is nothing in your power left to do to help," says Chanda James, Westglades Middle School PTA President.

Westglades sits next to the Stoneman Douglas campus in Parkland.

Over $95,000 has been raised so far from selling the shirts.

The shirts sell for $20 and come in school colors and feature a ribbon and the eagle mascot.

