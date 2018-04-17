Stoneman Douglas survivor, victim's family file lawsuits against shooter, late mother's estate

PARKLAND, Fla. - More than two months following the tragedy at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School, legal action is being taken by the victims and their families.

Anthony Borges, a student shot five times on Feb. 14, and his family filed a complaint and demand for a jury trial Tuesday morning.

In the 16-page document obtained by Local 10, the defendants include the shooter, Nikolas Cruz, the estate of Cruz's late mother Lynda, and James and Kimberly Sneak, the couple who allowed Cruz to stay in their home from November until the day of the shooting.

Borges' attorney, Alex Arreaza, said the Broward Sheriff's Office and Broward County Schools should have done more to protect his client and his classmates.

"You knew he was a problem years ago and you did nothing. He should’ve never been in school with us," said Borges.

The Borges family is also taking legal action for negligence against three healthcare facilities that cared for Cruz at certain points in his life.

The family of Helena Ramsey, who died protecting her best friend, is also taking legal action; filing a notice of probate claim.

“I have put the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the Broward School Board and the Department of Children and Families on notice.” says Ramsey's family attorney, Craig Goldenfarb.

