Stoneman Douglas student activists say new school safety measures aren't enough

PARKLAND, Fla. - Some Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students are glad to see measures being taken regarding school safety, but they want more done regarding gun control.

The White House has released new details on a number of gun safety proposals, which President Donald Trump is expected to endorse Monday.

The proposals support the Cornyn-Murphy bill to improve background checks and expands mental health programs.

"It's a small step in a much bigger movement that we have going here," student David Hogg said. "Is it enough? I don't think so. It only answers one of the main three issues that we face, which is just gun reform and mental health care and universal background checks, and things like that."

Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill into law last week, raising the minimum age requirement to purchase a firearm in Florida, and that's something Trump said he supported as well.

But the White House's new plan to improve school safety does not include raising the minimum age requirement or universal background checks.

The president's initiative does call for states to allow qualified school employees to go through extensive training and to be allowed to carry guns.

That's something Stoneman student activists say they'll never support.

"It seems inappropriate and also dishonest. Because we're paying teachers to be teachers. Are we going to now pay them to be soldiers?" Alfonso Calderon said. "You know, he talked about a training period. I know my teachers. They're people, too. They have lives. It just doesn't seem like a reasonable answer and just a ploy by the NRA to put more guns in schools."

Also included in the proposals is the creation of a new federal commission on school safety chaired by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

"Legislation moving forward. Bump stocks will soon be out. Highly trained expert teachers will be allowed to conceal carry, subject to State Law. Armed guards OK, deterrent," Trump tweeted Monday morning.

As for age requirement, Trump said he will be "watching court cases and rulings before acting. States are making this decision."

The White House is also calling for an audit and review of the FBI tip line.

