Stoneman Douglas students, families head to DC to 'March for Our Lives'

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A group of alumni, parents and students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and other schools in Broward County boarded buses Friday morning that will take them to Washington, D.C., for Saturday's "March for Our Lives" event.

The buses packed about 180 people who are heading to the nation’s capital to fight for gun control reform following the Feb. 14 massacre in Parkland.

"We're not going to stop. We're not going to stop until there's a change, because it's ridiculous," Douglas senior Skyler Tauman said.

Local 10 News caught up with members of the group at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts Friday morning before they boarded the buses.

They'll join thousands of others in the District of Columbia to fight for stricter gun control measures in the wake of last month’s shooting at Douglas that killed 17 people.

"I have plenty of friends who still go to Douglas and they still tell me how they get nervous to hear a book fall, or the loud noises in the hall freak them out, and it just brings them back," Douglas graduate Tatiyanna Shirley said.

Last month, the Florida Legislature passed sweeping gun control reform.

But some feel those changes aren't enough.

One man held up a sign with three things he wants at his school: ballistic doors, metal detectors at all entrances and more police.

"We've been helping the students out. This is about them. This is about their march and this is what they need," Douglas graduate Jay Risk said.

The "March for Our Lives" event was organized by the #NeverAgain movement, which was started by a group of students who survived the massacre.

Participants are hoping their solidarity sends a message.

"We're not going anywhere. We're going to get this job done no matter what happens. It doesn't matter how long it takes. We're not backing down," Douglas graduate Stefanie Risk said.

The bus ride is expected to take at least 15 hours.

The driver expects the bus to arrive in D.C. Saturday morning.

