Stoneman Douglas students serve breakfast to first responders

PARKLAND, Fla. - On the morning of the one-year anniversary of the Parkland school shootings, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School honored the first responders who came to their rescue with a special breakfast.

In what was described as a solemn event inside the school's cafeteria, the students welcomed police officers, firefighters, EMT's, FHP troopers and paramedics who immediately responded to the scene to save those that they could.

Before entering the school, the emergency personnel were cheered by students and school staff as they walked inside.

Thank you signs were posted throughout the cafeteria as students ate and spoke with the first responders on an emotional day for all those involved.

Welcomed with cheers...Stoneman Douglas students & teachers feed first responders this morning on the one year anniversary of the tragedy. #MSDStrong #Parkland pic.twitter.com/XMpX6wUYnV — Amy Viteri (@TVAmyViteri) February 14, 2019

