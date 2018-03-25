Stoneman Douglas students talk about what's next for their movement

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Around the world, hundreds of thousands of people called for change this weekend during the "March for Our Lives."

On "This Week in South Florida," a group of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students who participated in the marches in both Washington, D.C., and Parkland explained the change they want to see and what's next for their movement.

"We're not fighting for gun control, we're fighting for gun safety," said student Casey Sherman. "The second you say ‘control,' it makes people automatically jump to conclusions. They think you want to take away their guns. ... I think that's really important for people to understand that we just want to promote safety."

The students stressed in the current politically polarized culture, it's more important than ever to find common ground with people who disagree with you.

"We fail to recognize that we want the same thing," student Tyah-Amoy Roberts said. "No one wants children to die. At the end of the day, how do we get these children to stop dying?"

