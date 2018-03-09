Student who saved lives during Parkland school shooting back in ICU

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Anthony Borges, who emigrated from Venezuela to South Florida a few years ago, saved lives when he held the door to help other students hide in a classroom during the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The soccer player, who was among 17 injured, suffered five gunshot wounds. Coral Springs paramedics and doctors at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale saved his life. But he's now back in the intensive care unit.

"They decided to intervene and cut that section of the small intestine so that my son's life wasn't further compromised," his father, Royer Borges, wrote on Facebook. "They will make three or four more trips to the operating room during these coming days."

A spokeswoman for Broward Health Medical Center said Borges is listed in critical condition in the ICU.

He underwent surgeries Wednesday and Thursday. While Borges continues to fight for his life, the families of the victims are still grieving and activists are still pushing for gun-control legislation and increased school security.

Borges had played for the Barca Academy in Fort Lauderdale for two months in 2016. Barca Academy partners with FC Barcelona to develop youth soccer in the U.S.

Journalist Santiago Segurola told the club what happened, and FC Barcelona gave him an autographed jersey and donated to his father's Go Fund Me account.

As soon as his health improves, FC Barcelona is ready to host him in Spain.

"I thank you all for your support and please do not stop praying for him and my family," his father wrote.

