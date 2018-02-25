Students march, call on lawmakers to make changes to gun laws

PARKLAND, Fla. - Students marched from Pine Trails Park to Betti Stradling Park, calling on lawmakers to change gun laws and to outlaw the purchase of assault rifles.

"We want laws changed so it's harder to get guns and assault rifles on civilian streets," one person said.

Close to 100 students participated in the 3-mile walk, 10 days after the school shooting, from which new details continue to surface from.

Transcripts obtained by ABC News show a call made to the FBI tip line, in which a woman said Nikolas Cruz "bought all these rifles and ammunition and he posted pictures of them on Instagram." She said Cruz used to talk about harming himself, but on Instagram he said, "He wants to kill people."

Local 10 News is also learning more about Scot Peterson. Video shows the Broward County sheriff’s deputy receiving an award in 2015 after, he said, he diffused a threat at Atlantic Technical College in Coconut Creek.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Peterson was working as a school resource deputy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when shots rang out and 17 people were killed.

The sheriff said surveillance video showed Peterson, who is 6 feet 5 inches tall and a 33-year veteran, standing outside the freshman building for four minutes while Cruz opened fire inside.

The massacre sparked discussion of school safety, gun laws and mental health. In a town hall hosted by CNN, students engaged with local legislators and the National Rifle Association. But it wasn't long after the televised dialogue that student Colton Haab claimed CNN producers instructed him to ask scripted questions.

CNN has maintained it did not provide Haab with a script, but rather corresponded with him over email and phone and discussed what he would say at the town hall in advance.

Teachers and staff returned to campus Friday for the first time since the shooting. Classes are scheduled to resume Wednesday with a modified schedule.

Israel said he is looking into whether any of his other deputies did not enter the freshman building while Cruz opened fire.

