Teachers, staff return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - Teachers and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are heading back to campus Friday, more than a week after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at the Parkland school.

According to a Broward County Public Schools news release, Friday will be dedicated to meeting staff members' needs, with a variety of support services.

Attendance is not mandatory.

Christopher Maddox is one such teacher planning to return to school Friday.

"We up and left and the room has just been that way, so I'll go into the room for the first time and I've got to put the laptops up and, you know, straighten up," Maddox told Local 10 News.

The school has been closed since Valentine's Day, when former student Nikolas Cruz, 19, used an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle that he legally purchased last year to kill 14 students and three teachers. Cruz is being held without bond on 17 counts of premeditated murder.

School staff will eat breakfast together Friday.

A voluntary campus orientation for all students and their parents is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Teachers and staff who don't come back Friday will be required to return Monday and Tuesday for planning days.

Classes will resume Wednesday and follow a modified schedule from 7:40 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. through next Friday.

