Sit-in protests continue at 4 offices of Florida House Republican leaders

Florida Sen. Debbie Mayfield, center, listens as student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tell their personal experiences in her office at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Feb. 21. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - About 30 people demanding a conversation about gun legislation begun a sit-in protest Wednesday at the office of four Florida House Republican leaders in Tallahassee.

Fifteen-year-old Tyrah Williams said that she wants to know why they won’t consider bills to create more gun restrictions.

The sophomore at Leon High School, which is walking distance to the Capitol, says the leaders were not talking to the protesters, "so we’re just sitting till they speak."

The Leon County school superintendent allowed students to leave class to take part in an anti-gun rally outside the Capitol.

Williams said she would have attended even if he didn’t. Democratic candidate for governor Chris King was among two busloads of people who drove up from Orlando and St. Petersburg for an anti-gun rally.

He acknowledged that if he were elected, gun-control measures probably wouldn’t pass the Republican-controlled Legislature but said he would be in a position to veto expansions of gun rights.

