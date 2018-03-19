Trayvon Martin's mother Sybrina Fulton joins #NeverAgain movement

SUNRISE, Fla. - The pain of the parents of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students killed in the Valentine's Day massacre was familiar to Sybrina Fulton. Her unarmed 17-year-old son Trayvon Martin was killed in Sanford, Fla., six years ago.

The former Miami Jackson Senior High School teacher and program coordinator for the Miami-Dade Housing Authority now works for the Trayvon Martin Foundation. Like the parents in Parkland, the grieving mother said she decided to do everything in her power to prevent another tragedy.

"We want to move forward and we want to keep on putting the pressure on to make sure that we get these laws changed," Fulton said Monday during a news conference in Sunrise.

Fulton was standing next to Fred Guttenberg, a real estate broker who lost his 14-year-old daughter Jaime in the Valentine's Day massacre that left 17 dead at the school in Parkland. The tragedy prompted a wave of activist now known as the "Never Again" movement.

"I am desperate to go wherever I can to have this conversation to bring about rational, sane, common-sense gun safety measures," Guttenberg said.

Fulton worked as a program coordinator for the Miami-Dade Housing Authority and as a Miami Jackson Senior High School teacher. Nothing prepared her for the life of activism that has involved regular meetings with politicians and co-authoring a book.

Although Zimmerman used a Kel-Tec PF-9 9mm pistol, and the circumstances of her son's death were different, Fulton supports Guttenberg's mission. The parents met with Rep. Debbie Wasserman Shultz, who said there is a need for legislation, to prevent young people from dying in shootings.

Wasserman Schultz said their goal is to push for legislation to ban assault rifles and high-capacity magazines, and to get rid of the "loopholes" of the federal background check system.

The Never Again movement is planning events in Washington, D.C., and around the nation March 24.

