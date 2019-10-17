Trial date set for accused Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz

All parties have been put on notice as the trial for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school shooter Nicolas Cruz moves forward.

PARKLAND, Fla. - All parties have been put on notice as a trial date has been set in the case against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer alerted lawyers for both parties in an official court order on Thursday.

Pretrial motions will be heard Jan. 13 through Jan. 24, 2020.

Jury selection will commence Jan. 27, 2020.

Cruz, 20, is accused of killing 17 people and wounding 17 more in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

