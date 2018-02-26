Volunteers collect school supplies for Marjory Stoneman Douglas teachers

PARKLAND, Fla. - Volunteers are collecting school supplies to give to teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"I'm devastated at the thought at what the teachers have to deal with on their own," organizer Julie Lambert said.

Lambert and her friend, Lisa Glassman, wanted to help out in the wake of the mass shooting, so they began a project to help make the first week back for teachers at the school as easy as possible.

As an educator herself, Lambert knew exactly what to do.

"I started making an Amazon wish list, as if I was a teacher and it was my classroom, and what I would want the messages to be," Lambert said. "I posted it on Facebook and I tagged as many people as I could all over the country."

From there, the project took off. Thousands of supplies were being sent to a clubhouse in Parkland from all over the country, and students even pitched in to help.

"They support us," MSD junior Tara Gaines said. "I just want to show that we are supporting them and we are here to supply them with whatever they need to make them feel comfortable and feel welcome back at school."

Jason Friedlander, a social studies teacher who worked closely with slain teacher Scott Beigel, said he is thankful for the community’s help during this difficult time.

"It's so warming to see so many people, really from all over the world, looking at this community and offering support in all different kinds of ways," he said.

Those who wish to donate are asked to drop off gift cards from Target or Walmart at the clubhouse at 7501 S. Cypresshead Drive in Parkland.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.