'We were able to go up there and make a difference,' Parkland father says of school safety law

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - On "This Week in South Florida" with Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, Andrew Pollack, the father of one of the victims of the Stoneman Douglas massacre, talks about the fight he took to Tallahassee to get that school safety bill passed.

"If this bill was in place, it would have saved all of our kids," Pollack said.

Pollack worked through grief and profound loss to get it done. His 17-year-old daughter, Meadow, was one of the 17 people killed on Feb. 14 at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Pollack had high praise for Gov. Rick Scott, who enacted the law despite objections from the National Rifle Association, a longtime political ally.

"He works for the people, the governor, and he takes it serious. So by him signing the bill, he heard what the other 17 families had to say," Pollack said. "He listened to every one of them. He listened to lawmakers, and he signed the bill that the people wanted. "



